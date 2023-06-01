EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso will be displaying Love Letters in San Jacinto Plaza starting on Thursday, June 1 through June 30 in recognition of Pride Month, according to Destination El Paso.

The month-long celebration will be commemorating LGBTQ Pride, rights, culture, and its community, according to Destination El Paso.

“This year’s Love Letters design includes rainbow colors representing LGBTQ members, black and brown colors to represent marginalized members, and blue, pink, and white to represent transgender members.” said Destination El Paso.