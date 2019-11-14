City of El Paso, Ciudad Juárez praise recent binational accomplishments

This was the 2nd Binational Council meeting where city leaders on both sides of the border affirmed the multiple benefits each city provides for the other.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Ciudad Juárez city leaders touted their successes during a binational meeting, and discussed ways to improve their relationship going forward.

This was the 2nd Binational Council meeting where city leaders on both sides of the border affirmed the multiple benefits each city provides for the other.

“We are successful when they’re successful, they are successful when we are successful. It’s just imperative that we continue to recognize the fact that we are one region,” Mayor Dee Margo said.



Council members from both the City of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez say they owe their success to one another in many ways.



The key industry sectors for both communities included advanced logistics, manufacturing, business service, and tourism.

“They say for every four jobs in Juarez and the maquilas, there’s one job in El Paso. I’m told that’s over 50,000 employees because of that manufacturing operation there. Our transportation goes back and forth, logistics support,” Mayor Dee Margo shared, “We’re part of the old block chain supply lines and all of that. So Juárez is a driver for our economy and the manufacturing that goes there. So it’s imperative we keep the bridges open, we provide the labor pools we both need and go forward.”

The Mayor of Ciudad Juárez, Armando Cabada, also encourages more people to visit the city, despite the violence he says is indirect from the community.

“The issue we have with violence is very centralized in between the criminals that focus on drug trafficking that are distinct groups that operate in Ciudad Juárez, not with the civil people. Obviously with us the government including the federal, state, and local government we need to have that security so that people can come visit us,” Cabada explained.



Moving forward – both cities plan to keep their relationship consistent for the benefit of both communities.

“Really what this is about reaffirming our commitment with each other. No matter what kind of government in each of our countries, the fact is as of people, Juárez and El Paso are united. We experience, share and celebrate our relationship each and every single day,” City Representative Peter Svarzbein said.

The next big binational event is the International 10K run which will be November 16th.