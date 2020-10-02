City of El Paso celebrating Scenic Drive’s 100 year anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is celebrating Scenic Drive’s centennial anniversary on Sunday, October 4.

This weekend, City officials will hold a sunrise celebration at 7:02 a.m. at the overlook on Scenic Drive.

The event is co-hosted by the City of El Paso Parks & Recreation Department, the Sunrise Civic Association, and the Museum and Cultural Affairs Department.

Attendees will be able to learn more about Scenic Drive’s history, share their memories and also take the City of El Paso Live Active Pledge and help encourage others to take advantage of El Paso’s health-friendly amenities.

Participants are encouraged to share their memories, photos, and thoughts about the centennial using the hashtag #scenic100 on social media.

In order to view the sunrise at the overlook, attendees are encouraged to begin their run, jog, walk, or cycling at 6:30 a.m.; however, the community can also enjoy the special programming until noon.

Scenic Sundays, which takes place every Sunday, closes Scenic Drive to vehicular traffic to allow runners, joggers, walkers, and cyclists an opportunity to really take in the panoramic view of the city alongside the Franklin Mountains.

The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will be updating the Scenic Sundays hours for fall and winter beginning Sunday, October 4. The new hours will be 7 a.m. to noon.

For more information on the Scenic Sundays centennial, please visit: https://www.sunrisecivicgroup.org/events.

Per COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, City officials ask attendees to please follow social distancing and wear a face covering when not actively participating in physical activity.