EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Public Health’s Emergency Preparedness Program is partnering with the City of El Paso in order to celebrate National Preparedness Month.

National Preparedness Month encourages residents to prepare themselves as well as loved ones in case of an emergency. In order to celebrate, El Paso residents are invited to attend a free Preparedness Jeopardy Game Night on Sep. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Chamizal Recreation Center.

Residents who attend will have the opportunity to learn how to make an emergency kit, how to prepare in case of a fire and how to stay safe in case of an emergency. This year’s theme “A Lasting Legacy” encourages individuals to see how life is worth protecting. Residents are urged to prepare and plan for an emergency by creating an emergency kit and making an emergency plan for their family and pets.

“We encourage the El Paso community to take the important steps necessary to prepare for natural and human-made threats and to ensure we are all our ready for any emergency. It is crucial for every household to have a plan of action in place and be prepared.” Ruth Castillo, PHEP Program Manager.

