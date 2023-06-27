EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is opening a call for artists for the “Elevate El Paso! Celebrating 150 Years in the Sun City!” aesthetic improvement project.

The city says submissions of original art works will be used throughout Downtown El Paso and will be reproduced for application to utility boxes and other structures.

Submissions should be themed on the city’s 150 years of history, culture, and vibrancy. Submissions should also be suited for viewing for all ages.

Artists must include the city’s 150th birthday logo on their image submission to align with the branding of the ‘Sesquicentennial Anniversary Celebration’.

The City of El Paso has also provided an artist eligibility list and submission requirements list. Those are the following:

Artist Eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years old

Must be a working artist, dedicated to producing work on a regular basis

Cannot be a member of the City of El Paso Public Art Committee, Museums and Cultural Affairs Board, or current City of El Paso employee

Artwork must be reproducible at a large scale

Submission Requirements:

Resume outlining professional accomplishments as an artist

Brief artist biography

Artist must submit two images and up to a maximum of three, high resolution images of artworks to be considered

Annotated image list that includes description of available artwork with title, dimensions, materials, year of completion, and brief description of artwork if necessary

Applications can be submitted by clicking here: www.elpasomcad.submittable.com.

The deadline to submit artwork is by 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 7. Selected artist proposals will be compensated $500 per image.