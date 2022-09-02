EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department’s (MCAD) Cultural Funding Program is awarding $465,000 to support 48 local nonprofit cultural organizations and artists throughout El Paso for Fiscal Year 2023.

Funded projects range from film workshops and printmaking festivals to an entire season of arts and cultural events. MCAD’s grant making process entails an application which is reviewed by a panel of community members.

According to the City, the program has awarded over $5.4 million to the local artistic community and has been cited as a model of transparency by the Texas Commission on the Arts since 2007. It is stated that arts and cultural programming have a $103.4 million annual impact on the local economy according to an economic impact study by Americans for the Arts. This includes a $1.8 million impact on local hotels and 4,193 full time jobs.

“The cultural funding program is a way for MCAD to directly invest in the arts and foster partnerships within the creative community.” Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

