EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Tuesday the City of El Paso approved $2 million more to bus migrants out of the area.

This after the City closed it’s migrant welcome center and ceased the charted buses to New York and Chicago.

The additional $2 million is in preparation as the City Deputy Manager Mario D’Agostino talked about the ending of Title 42 during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“Just a key point to remember is we’re planning for when Title 42 goes away so this crises we saw right now is just the tip of the iceberg of what we might see if they do get rid of Title 42,” said D’Agostino.



“The surge that we saw with the Venezuelans is exactly why, it’s a small example of what could potentially happen should Title 42 be eliminated,” said Laura Cruz-Acosta a Spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

As we reported mid-October the Department of Homeland Security began expelling Venezuelans who crossed the border illegally back to Mexico under Title 42.

“Title 42 is something that we are continuously monitoring and prepping for and that’s exactly why we asked for the council to approve the additional funding for the charter buses,” said Laura Cruz-Acosta a spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

Before Tuesday’s vote at council, the City of El Paso had already approved $6 million to bus migrants but has already used that amount.

Including the $2 million approved on Tuesday a total of $8 million has been approved for the charter buses over the past few months.

Mayor Oscar Leeser speaking about the City’s response to the migrant crisis in the community at city council.

“I think that we took a humanitarian crisis and made it a managble crisis and I think that’s really important,” said Leeser.

As for the Venezuelans being expelled under Title 42, a tent city is now set up on the Mexican side of the border.

“If they only hear us if they would only take us into account if they would only give us one day to go across, were here fighting,” said a Woman from Venezuela staying in Juarez wanting to cross to the United States.

A man from Venezuela who is staying in Juarez spoke about not wanting to be a burden.

“We don’t want to be burden for Mexico or Juarez and we don’t want a burden to the destination we want to go which is the U.S.,” said the man.