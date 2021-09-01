City of El Paso announces list of Labor Day closures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All city administrative offices will be closed this Labor Day in observance of the holiday.



That includes all city and state COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites which will be closed from September 4 through September 6. The sites will reopen on Tuesday, September 7. For more information, visit epstrong.org.

In addition, the Greater El Paso Landfill will be closed. City officials said residential garbage and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday.

For a look at the complete list of City holiday closures, check out the Labor Day Holiday Closures banner at ElPasoTexas.gov.



