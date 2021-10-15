City of El Paso announces additional hours, day for 3 museums

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Museum goers rejoice! Beginning Wednesday, October 20, the City of El Paso’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) will extend the hours and days of operation for the El Paso Museum of Art, El Paso Museum of History and El Paso Museum of Archaeology.

“Accessibility to our three museums and their programming is vital to the cultural education and activities of our community, especially our children,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

“Reopening and phasing back of our three museums have been a top priority and have made possible by staffing additions and increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates in our community.”

The three museums will be open an additional day. The following is a list of operation hours for each museum:

El Paso Museum of Art | 1 Arts Festival Plaza | Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

El Paso Museum of History | 510 N Santa Fe | Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

El Paso Museum of Archaeology | 4301 Transmountain | Wednesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City’s museums offer exhibits and programs for people of all ages. More information can be found by clicking on this link

