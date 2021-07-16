City of El Paso and community partners host 2021’s largest in-person job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is collaborating with Workforce Solutions Borderplex and Western Technical College to host a job fair featuring more than 100 employers.

The Summer Wave Job Fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 23, at Western Tech, 9624 Plaza Circle. Hundreds of employers are hiring for various positions including those at senior and manager levels. Childcare services will be available for job seekers attending the fair.

City Reps. Isabel Salcido and Claudia L. Rodriguez championed the job fair.

“As many people are aware, the pandemic has drastically impacted the hiring process for many companies across the City,” Salcido said. “Many El Paso employers have experienced difficulty returning back to their standard operational levels, but we hope this job fair will help our local companies get one step closer to staffing levels that were once commonplace.”

“The pandemic has also been tough for our residents who might have lost not only their jobs but their careers,” said Rodriguez. “We’re excited to give residents an opportunity to be hired on the spot and be able to restart or find a new career. People have felt so isolated because of the pandemic. We want to empower them to get reconnected.”

The event will also feature a family tent with activities for kids, including face painting, a balloon artist and a dunking tank.

Participants can register HERE.

For more information about City job opportunities, visit https://www.elpasotexas.gov/human-resources/.

