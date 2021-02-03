City of El Paso allocating 20 percent of weekly vaccines for those aged 75 and older

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Dr. Cedric Waechter, left, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident of the Bois Fleuris nursing home in Strasbourg in eastern France. As France examines why its vaccination campaign has started so slowly, the answer lies partly in the red tape and the government’s decision to start with perhaps the toughest group to reach: the elderly in nursing homes. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–City of El Paso officials said they are allocating 20% of the City’s weekly vaccine shipment just for those who are ages 75 and older.

This new rollout is set to go into effect when the City receives its next shipment of vaccines.

Health leaders said more than 170,000 people are registered on the City’s vaccine site awaiting an appointment for a vaccine.

Again, those who qualify for a vaccine at this time are those in groups 1A and 1B which includes healthcare workers, those 65 and older and those with chronic medial conditions.

City officials say this adjustment will help those most vulnerable move up quicker in the long list of thousands of people.

El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino said they would start with the oldest on the list and go down from there for that 20% allocation. He said this amounts to about 1,000 vaccines a week.

Officials said these would most likely be administered at the City’s hub site on George Perry, near the El Paso International Airport, but said they would look at other possible options.

“We are also working directly with Parks and Rec., the senior centers and we are coming up with a plan for us to be able to take the vaccine to the different senior centers throughout the city,” El Paso Public Health Director Angela Mora said.