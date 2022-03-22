EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As gas prices have increased nationwide and here in the Borderland, El Paso City officials are looking at how the increase in fuel costs may impact its budget.

Last week, City of El Paso Chief Financial Officer and Deputy City Manager Robert Cortinas presented City Council with an update of the city’s revenues and expenses through February, which is the midpoint of the current fiscal year.

“We’re about $600,000 more than we were in the prior year, so not insignificant,” Cortinas said.

Cortinas said on average, the City spends $4 million on fuel each year from the general fund, which primarily is for the El Paso Police Department, El Paso Fire Department and the Streets and Maintenance department.

“So yes, we have seen an increase overall, though, I think it’s important to point out that fuel, yeah, $4 million is a lot of money, but it only makes up about less than half of 1% of the overall general budget,” Cortinas said.

In Cortinas’ presentation to City Council, fuel costs were broken down from September through February from Fiscal Years 2018-2022:

FY 2018: $1.4 Million

FY 2019: $1.5 Million

FY 2020: $1.4 Million

FY 2021: $1.3 Million

FY 2022: $1.89 Million

Cortinas said it’s important to mention the pandemic, which began in March 2020, also had an effect on fuel costs.

“So about half a million dollars more through the first six months of this fiscal year, but with that, I mean, we did increase the budget for fuel this year,” Cortinas said.

Cortinas said while the City is seeing an increase in fuel, they are seeing some decreases in other accounts, which would help offset those cost impacts.

For now, he said it shouldn’t impact taxpayers, at least in this fiscal year.

“It’s really looking at a lot of our fixed costs, so looking at utilities, we’ve seen increases in electricity, increases in water, but the city is not immune, or, you know, exempt for paying those utility costs,” Cortinas said.

He said it’s something that they’ll continue to monitor and look at and analyze, not only for this current fiscal year but as the City gets into budget discussions for the upcoming budget as well.

“Hopefully they do go down I mean, obviously, that that is an area that we will continue to monitor but it’s just one of the many areas that go into developing a budget,” Cortinas said.

Cortinas said the City was also in discussions of looking at energy-efficient alternatives.

“We’re working to look and see how we can possibly look at doing a pilot shift towards electric vehicles. That’s an area that the council’s talked a lot about solar options to try to bring down some of the utility costs at our city facilities,” Cortinas said.

