Ready for disaster – checking off the items on the emergency preparedness form

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging the community to attend a free family event to help prepare themselves and their loved ones in case an emergency should occur.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn how to make an emergency kit, how to prepare in case of a fire, get tips to stay safe in case of an emergency, and win prizes.

This year’s theme “A Lasting Legacy” encourages individuals that the life they’ve built is worth protecting. Residents are urged to prepare and plan for an emergency by creating an emergency kit and making an emergency plan for their family and pets.

“We encourage the El Paso community to take the important steps necessary to prepare for natural and human-made threats and to ensure we are all ready for any emergency,” said Ruth Castillo, PHEP Program Manager.

National Preparedness Month is recognized nationwide every September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year.

In celebration, the community is invited to attend a free Preparedness, Jeopardy Game Night at 6p.m. Thursday, September 29, at The Chamizal Recreation Center located at 2119 Cypress Avenue.

The Department of Public Health, Office of Emergency Management, El Paso Fire Department, El Paso Police Department, El Paso Animal Services and the United Way of El Paso partnered together to provide the community with informational PSAs about Emergency Preparedness:

· Creating an Emergency Kit

· Pet Preparedness with El Paso Animal Services

For more information on National Preparedness Month, including tips and resources visit EPHealth.com under the Emergency Preparedness National Preparedness Month tab.

