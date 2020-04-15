City leaders call for more action to ensure El Paso call centers follow CDC guidelines

City leaders took up a discussion at Tuesday's regular city council meeting to check if local call centers are following CDC guidelines, and how city staff is making sure they are or not.

District 7 City Rep. Henry Rivera called the item for discussion and to get an update.



City Manager Tommy Gonzalez explained that city staff has been pursuing check up’s at these companies, some of which he said were issued warnings or citations.



An employee at Maximus call center in El Paso who wanted to remain anonymous shared her concerns with KTSM about the company to which she said is not following CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very scary to know that they weren’t going to treat it as seriously as they should be. It’s really concerning,” she explained, “There was really no social distancing, the areas haven’t been cleaned properly, and although they split us into teams, each team has about 300 people and that’s not including people going in and out part-time all day.”



Maximus sent KTSM this statement, “MAXIMUS has mandated that CDC criteria for social distancing is strictly followed in all of our operations and we have significantly increased sanitizing schedules and the amount of resources invested in safeguarding our employees. Our sanitization efforts follow CDC, EPA and OSHA standards.

We have engaged our incumbent janitorial providers to appropriately clean workstations in between personnel changes. We only use qualified providers that use disinfectants that meet the EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. These disinfectants are used on all surfaces within our facilities. We have also recently introduced an electrostatic spray that enables us to disinfect more thoroughly in addition to the minimum disinfecting standards we are following by the CDC.

Lastly, our employees no longer share work stations in El Paso which was done to ensure that we safeguard our employees during this pandemic.“

City officials also discussed the efforts being taken to ensure local call centers are complying with these guidelines.



“I really think that it’s important we take this seriously and look at creative and outside of the box ways to ensure compliance during this public health emergency,” City Rep. Peter Svarzbein said.



The Director of the City’s Economic Development Department, Jessica Herrera, shared that there are currently over 17,000 employees in El Paso call centers. She also added the department is working with Fire Marshal’s and said some call centers have created staggered schedules, increased janitorial services, and provide PPE for employees.



​”Those visits are important and there are surprise visits that are done. They are aware of that,” Herrera said.



However, Gonzalez and Mayor Dee Margo said while the city has been aggressive in its efforts, there’s only so much they can do.

“The citing, ticketing, and sending people in front of a judge and DA that’s one thing, but we don’t prosecute them. We don’t have the right to due process, so I just want to make sure that’s clear,” Gonzalez said.

“We do have the ability to where they can lose their permits to operate if it’s escalated. That does apply and that’s pretty draconian if you lose your opportunity, so it can be escalated,” Mayor Dee Margo added.​ ​

City Rep. Henry Rivera, who called the item for discussion, made a motion to request city staff to get that specific number of call centers that have been cited, along with creating a clear policy for issuances on citations to these types of violations.



That motion passed 7-1, City Rep. Claudia Rodriguez voting no.



