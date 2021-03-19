City launches program that focuses on obesity prevention

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso launched its Be Well El Paso Program to help residents live a healthy lifestyle through enhanced services for obesity prevention.

The program is part of the City’s Live Active El Paso initiative to help El Pasoans live a more balanced lifestyle. The program is offering special health coaches trained to help individuals identify health goals so they can be proactive in their self-health management.

The program will assist participants in learning simple steps that they can implement in their everyday lives to find success with weight loss and learn more about weight loss management, such as learning how to read nutrition labels. They’ll also receive tips on what healthy options to choose while grocery shopping, as well as information on a variety of types of exercises and learn about exercise planning.

For more information about the Be Well El Paso Program, call (915) 212-6633 or visit BeWellEP.com. For more information about the Live Active EP Initiative, visit LiveActiveEP.com/.