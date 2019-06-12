City launches new Streetcar tracking app

The El Paso Streetcar has launched a new mobile app to help answer the big question “Where is the Streetcar?”

The app is designed to help riders plan their trips by providing real-time information on the location of all streetcars in service along the nearly 5-mile route.

“The El Paso Streetcar is delivering industry-leading innovation to its riders coupled with expanded special events programming,” said Sun Metro Director Jay Banasiak. “As our services grow, we want to offer better digital technology to our residents and visitors to enhance their experience. This new feature will allow passengers to track real-time arrivals and eliminate the guesswork of the streetcars’ availability.”

The app is in its Beta testing phase where users can download it and provide feedback and report issues directly through the drop-down menu. It is free and available from Google Play and the Apple App store.

El Paso Streetcar Mobile App Allows Passengers To:

Track the real-time location of the Streetcar

Get real-time arrival information on all 27 stops

Access announcements on special programming and events

Receive alerts related to the streetcar’s service

Highlight favorite pick up locations and stops

View information about fares, hours of operations and ticket vending locations

Sponsored Summer Rides

Starting June 17, 2019 everyone can hop on the streetcars for free thanks to the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Management District, and the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in downtown. The rides will be free courtesy of these sponsors for the rest of the summer through Labor Day 2019. Until then, riders may continue to purchase tickets by using the farebox inside any streetcar (exact change of $1.50 per ride required), at any of the seven ticket vending machines throughout the route or Sun Metro transit centers.

The hours of operation are: Sunday through Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. For more information about El Paso Streetcar, epstreetcar.com or call (915) 212-3333. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/elpasostreetcar or follow us on Instagram Instagram.com/elpasostreetcar.