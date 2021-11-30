City invites residents to ‘Buy El Paso Days’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buy El Paso Days are underway in the Sun City, and culminate on Saturday, December 4.

The City of El Paso is encouraging everyone to participate, as they share it’s the “perfect opportunity to support local small businesses, give back to the El Paso community and have some fun”

Buy El Paso is an initiative created in 2020 to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused many local businesses to shut down permanently.

The City set aside Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) funding to establish the Buy El Paso program to promote and invigorate demand for local small businesses through a partnership with the Better Business Bureau.

“The City of El Paso is committed to supporting local businesses to ensure their success and economic growth in our community…It is crucial to support local small businesses and we encourage the community to buy local on December 4.” conomic and International Development Director Elizabeth Triggs

The Buy El Paso program is a collaboration between the City of El Paso, El Paso County, and the Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte.

As part of the initiative the community is encouraged to shop and eat local all this week in support of local small businesses.

“With the difficulties our community has faced over the last two years in mind, Buy El Paso Day is a celebration of each other and of supporting our community members…Last year, during the height of the pandemic, El Pasoans came out to support local businesses like never before; let’s do it again this year!” Marybeth Stevens, president of Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte

From November 28 through December 4, El Pasoans are encouraged to shop at participating local businesses and be on the lookout at select participating businesses for piñatas containing a QR code to enter a raffle.

The Buy El Paso Day piñatas will travel between local businesses to encourage people to visit businesses all across the city and county

Piñatas will be placed in different local businesses every day. Community members who want to participate can follow Buy El Paso on social media for hints about the location of the piñatas each day.

The list of the piñatas’ locations for each day will be updated daily to BuyEP.org. Once a piñata is found, the shopper must scan the QR code and take a photo of the piñata, tagging Buy El Paso, to be entered in the daily raffle for an opportunity to win a third-place, second-place or grand prize.

Buy El Paso will announce the raffle winners on its social media pages.

Every day, piñatas will be in new locations with new raffle items available, so be sure to participate every day to increase your chances of winning! The prizes range in value and size and will serve as rewards for those choosing to support local businesses.

For more information on Buy El Paso Day, visit BuyEP.org.

