City invites public to celebrate America Recycles Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Environmental Services is inviting the public to celebrate America Recycles Day by participating in activities scheduled from November 16 to November 19.

“America Recycles Day takes place every year on November 15 to raise public awareness of the environmental and economic benefits of recycling,” city officials said.

The public may participate in the Curbside Recycling program, take materials to the Citizen Collection Stations to be recycled or repurposed, take recyclables back to retailers, or reuse materials.

To encourage the public to recognize the importance and the impact of recycling, Environmental Services will be hosting the following public events:

Novemner 16, 10 am: An in-person presentation on materials accepted through the city’s Curbside Recycling Program. The session will be held at the Municipal Service Center at 7968 San Paulo. Participants who can answer questions about materials accepted in blue bins will win prizes.

November 17 at 10 am: An in-person presentation on services provided at Citizen Collection Stations. Participants who bring recyclables will be presented with prizes.

November 19 at 10 am: A tour of the Country Store at the Citizen Collection Station, at 3510 Confederate. Participants who drop-off gently used items such as appliances, furniture, toys and bikes to be repurposed will win prize.

Environmental Services also encourages the public to take the recycling challenge to address items that are being thrown in blue bins.

The contamination rate for the Curbside Recycling Program is 32 percent, city officials said. This means nearly one out of every three items dropped in a blue recycling bin don’t belong there.

To register for the recycling challenge, you can call (915) 212-6000 or visit https://elpasotexas.gov/recycle.

