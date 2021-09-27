City invites community to learn about $2.6 million worth of public facility projects

El Paso News

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials are inviting the community to a hybrid meeting to learn about large-scale public facility projects submitted by several local agencies and to provide feedback.

“Approximately $2.6 million of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds has been set aside by the city for large-scale public facilities improvements that demonstrate a high community impact, benefit primarily low-to-moderate-income populations, and leverage ongoing community investments,” officials shared.

The meeting will take place at the Center for Civic Empowerment at 6 p.m. on September 29.

CDBG funds can potentially be used for renovation and/or new construction of a public facility, park, or open space, city officials said. Several local agencies submitted the following large-scale public facility projects:

  • Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso, Club Travis Petty Renovation
  • City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, South El Paso Senior Center Improvements
  • City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, Rae Gilmore Recreation Center Improvements
  • Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises, Alamito Community Center
  • Opportunity Center for the Homeless, Opportunity Center Transitional Living Center

For more information, contact the Community and Human Development Department at CDBGFacilities@elpasotexas.gov.

To attend the virtual meeting, visit click here.

Audio Dial-in Number: 1-844-992-4726

  • Meeting access code: 2480 665 2224
  • Meeting password: GcWzXJvU736 

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story