City invites community to learn about $2.6 million worth of public facility projects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials are inviting the community to a hybrid meeting to learn about large-scale public facility projects submitted by several local agencies and to provide feedback.

“Approximately $2.6 million of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds has been set aside by the city for large-scale public facilities improvements that demonstrate a high community impact, benefit primarily low-to-moderate-income populations, and leverage ongoing community investments,” officials shared.

The meeting will take place at the Center for Civic Empowerment at 6 p.m. on September 29.

CDBG funds can potentially be used for renovation and/or new construction of a public facility, park, or open space, city officials said. Several local agencies submitted the following large-scale public facility projects:

Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso, Club Travis Petty Renovation

City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, South El Paso Senior Center Improvements

City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, Rae Gilmore Recreation Center Improvements

Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises, Alamito Community Center

Opportunity Center for the Homeless, Opportunity Center Transitional Living Center

For more information, contact the Community and Human Development Department at CDBGFacilities@elpasotexas.gov.

To attend the virtual meeting, visit click here.

Audio Dial-in Number: 1-844-992-4726

Meeting access code: 2480 665 2224

Meeting password: GcWzXJvU736

