City invites community to learn about $2.6 million worth of public facility projects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials are inviting the community to a hybrid meeting to learn about large-scale public facility projects submitted by several local agencies and to provide feedback.
“Approximately $2.6 million of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds has been set aside by the city for large-scale public facilities improvements that demonstrate a high community impact, benefit primarily low-to-moderate-income populations, and leverage ongoing community investments,” officials shared.
The meeting will take place at the Center for Civic Empowerment at 6 p.m. on September 29.
CDBG funds can potentially be used for renovation and/or new construction of a public facility, park, or open space, city officials said. Several local agencies submitted the following large-scale public facility projects:
- Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso, Club Travis Petty Renovation
- City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, South El Paso Senior Center Improvements
- City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, Rae Gilmore Recreation Center Improvements
- Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises, Alamito Community Center
- Opportunity Center for the Homeless, Opportunity Center Transitional Living Center
For more information, contact the Community and Human Development Department at CDBGFacilities@elpasotexas.gov.
To attend the virtual meeting, visit click here.
Audio Dial-in Number: 1-844-992-4726
- Meeting access code: 2480 665 2224
- Meeting password: GcWzXJvU736
