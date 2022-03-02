El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – City officials announced Wednesday that the Irving Schwartz Library Branch is closed until Friday, March 4, as they add self-checkout stations.

“The new stations will enhance the interior of the library and improve customer experience by making it possible for customers to checkout materials automatically,” city officials shared.

In the meantime, library customers can use the Esperanza Acosta Moreno branch located at 12480 Pebble Hills, the Judge Marquez branch located at 610 North Yarbrough or any of the other open library locations.

The Irving Schwarz Branch Library will reopen on Monday, March 8 on a regular schedule.

