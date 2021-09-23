City hosting national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event on Oct. 4-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The national fall 2021 “Empty the Shelters” adoption event will be hosted by more than 190 shelters in 40 states.

El Paso Animal Services’ Fred Wilson location is on of those 190 locations participating from October 4 through the 10th.

“Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large sized dogs,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis. Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”

The BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011. The adoption event began in 2016 and since then, it has helped more than 61,787 sheltered pets find homes across the country and Canada.

During each event, BISSELL sponsors reduced adoption fees, where people can pay $25 or less.

For more information about the event, click here; for information about Animal Services, click here.

