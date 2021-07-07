City hosting free ’empty the shelters’ pet adoption event with Bissell Pet Foundation

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is kicking off a five-day adoption event starting on Wednesday, July 7 through Sunday, July 11 at the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson in Northeast El Paso.

Recently, El Paso Animal Services and the Bissell Pet Foundation collaborated to host the largest pet rescue transport in El Paso history.

Both are looking forward to working together on future events and activities that support Animal Services’ partnerships to enhance life-saving programs.

“This invaluable partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation has enhanced El Paso Animal Services’ abilities to serve our shelter pets, first with the mega rescue transport, and now through the ‘Empty the Shelters’ event,” said Ramon Herrera, Animal Services Interim Director. “We’ve accomplished so much together already, and both organizations are committed to providing more opportunities and services to El Paso’s pets.”

Animal Services wants to remind the community that their involvement is important, especially with the upcoming challenges that the summer months will bring. To support the City’s lifesaving mission, the community can get involved by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating, as well as ensuring all owned pets are up to date on their vaccinations, have a microchip and are spayed or neutered.

For more information on El Paso Animal Services, visit elpasoanimalservices.org or in person at 5001 Fred Wilson.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.