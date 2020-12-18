City hosting COVID-19 townhall to discuss vaccine distribution plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and local medical experts are hosting a virtual town hall to discuss Texas’ distribution plans and local efforts for the COVID-19 vaccination.

The townhall is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Panelists will share the latest information on the distribution plan, local COVID-19 dispensing plan efforts, the vaccine’s side effects and safety for those who take it, including those with underlying medical conditions.

Officials advised the vaccine will be received in three (3) phases. Supplies will be limited during the first phase and will be restricted to selected groups considered at-highest-risk.

About the Three Vaccine Phases:

Phase 1: The state anticipates limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. Initial efforts will be made to immunize: Critical Healthcare and other critical personnel Nursing Homes and Assisted Living residents and personnel Other essential workers

Phase 2: There will be a larger number of vaccine doses available. The focus will be to continue vaccinating those critical populations who were not vaccinated during phase one and additional at high- risk groups and critical infrastructure workers.

Phase 3: The state anticipates a sufficient supply of vaccines doses available to all members of the population who wish to vaccinate.

The COVID-19 vaccine will initially be an adult vaccine; however, once the vaccine is approved for pediatric use more information will be provided. For more COVID-19 information about the community’s vaccine plan as well as testing, data and prevention, visit www.EPStrong.org.

To join the meeting, use think link or call in to (915) 213-4096, Phone Conference ID: 340 547 782#.

