EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) invites working artists from all disciplines to attend an Artist Opportunities Open House Thursday.

The session is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe.

The Open House provides a unique opportunity for artists to learn about programs and projects sponsored by MCAD and how they may participate to take advantage of those programs.

“The Museum and Cultural Affairs Department’s programming has a significant impact on El Paso’s economy, and it starts with the funding our programs grant to local artists and arts and cultural organizations,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “We hope this Open House will help our local creative community explore the different ways they can benefit from MCAD programs.”

The following is a list of events happening during the Artist Open House:

5:30 to 6 p.m. Participant Sign-In

Participant Sign-In 6 to 6:20 p.m. MCAD Overview in the Seminar Room (1st Floor)

MCAD Overview in the Seminar Room (1st Floor) 6:30 to 8 p.m. Meet and Greet/Networking in the Museum’s Galleries (2nd Floor)

The Open House will begin with an overview of the Department and its programs. Visitors are encouraged to visit various information tables to get detailed information about participating in programs and events sponsored by MCAD. Participants are also encouraged to bring business cards to network with staff and other local artists.

Through the City’s three Museums, the Public Art Program and Cultural Programs, MCAD provides a variety of grant programs, paid opportunities, and teaching artist opportunities. Since 2007, MCAD has distributed more than $5 million to local artists and arts and cultural organizations through the Cultural Funding Program.

For more information about the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, visit www.epmcad.org.

