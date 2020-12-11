City to hold flood risk open house to educate residents and businesses on proposed flood map changes

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is holding three virtual presentations aimed at educating residents and businesses on how proposed flood map changes may affect their property’s flood risk and how and when to purchase flood insurance for their property.

The presentations, comprised of virtual presentations from the City and County of El Paso and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will be held on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

The virtual meetings will be on following days and times:

Dec. 16: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Comprehensive information will be given on how the maps have changed, what the potential flood map effects and options are and how to file an appeal if you disagree with the preliminary flood maps.

The information and data provided by FEMA at the presentations will help property owners in making an informed decision on addressing their flood risk and insurance needs.

Property owners who have been affected by flooding or who would be potentially affected by flood map changes are encouraged to attend a presentation.

According to the City, flood risks in El Paso change over time because of new building and development, weather patterns and other factors. To understand how the proposed flood map changes will affect your property, type your address into the El Paso Flood Map Viewer at https://www.elpasotexas.gov/planning-and-inspections/flood-zones-2/open-house/.

The presentations will include a Spanish translation.

To join the meeting, property owners can type the following link into their browser; when prompted, enter in the passcode listed below:

Link: https://bit.ly/EPCountyOH

Passcode: MAPS

You can also join via phone by dialing (888) 475-4499. Enter Meeting Code (913 2710 0032#) and then Passcode 341063#.

For more information, visit https://www.elpasotexas.gov/planning-and-inspections/flood-zones-2/open-house/ or call (915) 212-1578 or (915) 212-1580 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

