City holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic for pre-registered El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso partnered with Immunize El Paso for the latest allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations, which will be administered to pre-registered El Pasoans Sunday.

The qualified community members include first responders, healthcare personnel, people over 65, and residents older than 16 years old with at least one underlying chronic medical condition.

Immunize El Paso received 2,000 vaccine doses from the State of Texas in late December and transferred 1,100 doses to DPH for faster administration of the vaccine, as part of the State of Texas’ Phase 1 distribution plan.

The remaining 900 doses will be kept by Immunize El Paso to administer to their pre-registered clients beginning this week.

The City of El Paso and Immunize El Paso are just two of more than 30 local healthcare providers working to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to El Pasoans. An additional 200 local providers are waiting to receive notification of their COVID-19 allotments from the State of Texas.

As of Sunday, 16,419 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in El Paso County.

El Pasoans eligible as either Phase 1 Group A or Group B can pre-register to receive the vaccine with the City of El Paso by clicking on this link and submitting the pre-registration form or calling (915) 21-COVID (212-6843).

Once pre-registered, residents will be notified about the vaccine’s availability and be provided with the next steps. Other local providers can be found on the State Department of State Health Services’ map.

Vaccination availability will remain limited for the next several weeks. According to the City, once vaccine production increases, vaccines will be available for a larger group of El Pasoans.