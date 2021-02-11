City health leaders recommend community celebrate Valentine’s Day at home, find creative ways

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The lovely holiday of Valentine’s Day is around the corner, popular for celebrating with a romantic dinner or night out on the town, however El Paso health leaders recommend the community find creative ways to celebrate at home.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City/County Health Authority reminds the public restaurants are still operating at a 50% capacity rate due to the hospitalization rate of the area.

Dr. Ocaranza said people should avoid restaurants and recommended staying at home, celebrating virtually if possible and avoiding large gatherings.

Health leaders also said those who may have their full vaccines should continue following safety guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a mask, or two, when they go out.