City, General Motors partner to reduce carbon emissions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City announced Thursday a new partnership with General Motors to help El Paso catch up in the infrastructure race to charge electric vehicles.

According to Tommy Gonzales this partnership will be bringing new jobs to city along with a wave of new technology.

“It will improve our community’s carbon footprint it will improve our regions charging station development like I mentioned it will leverage our local talent at UTEP and this will create the potential for higher paying jobs”

The biggest part of this project is the charging stations for electric vehicles that will be provided by GM. GM technical fellow Robert Kleinbaum says that with this project come a new standard for cars.

“it will be the common standard we think it’s really important that the standard be common this is about growing everything growing the whole body so every manufacturer would benefit from this”

As of now the city only has about 90 charging stations compared to Tucson, Arizona that has 230 stations. Those who own a electric vehicle understand the struggle of owning an EV in El Paso especially if you do not own a Tesla.

However with this new partnership, 20 new facilities with four charging stations each are set to come to the Sun City. This new initiative will be for people who are having difficulty charging their cars or who would like to purchase an electric car but don’t know where to get it charged.

“one barrier to EV adoption right now are people’s fear of not being able to charge it’s the absence of infrastructure it’s the number one thing and if we’re going to get to the zero-carbon world and if we’re going to get to the zero-carbon world, we gotta solve that problem.”>

As for the timeline, the city and GM say they want to start the project as soon as possible.

