City employees could face pay cuts amid pandemic budget shortfall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso employees could see pay cuts in the coming weeds as the City expects to take a $33 million dollar hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, officials said the multi-million dollar hit will come from big drops in sales tax, bridge tolls, and hotel occupancy taxes.

In order to make up for the shortfall, the City says employees who earn the most, like City Manager and City Attorney, will see a five percent (5%) pay cut while other employees could see their salary cut by three and one percent (3% and 1%).

Those pay cuts would go into effect May 24 and could last 12 weeks. Other proposed changes by the City include a hiring freeze and reducing Sun Metro routes.

The Mayor and City Representatives will not face pay cuts. City Charter dictates the Mayor’s salary at $67,950 and City Representatives at $45,300. Council members would have to volunteer for pay cuts.