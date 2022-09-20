EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso earned a spot on the 2022 National Government Experience Award list, which recognizes municipalities that are radically improving the experience of government services.

The City of El Paso is also the only city in Texas to be recognized for the best practices to improve accessibility and digital equity.

The city was recognized for its work to redesign and launch its city website, creating a more fluid, user-friendly interface while also working to capture information that can be used to support the City’s strategic planning processes.

The new website redesign, which was launched in July, was led by the City’s Information Technology Services Department’s User Experience (UX) Division, the project aimed to overhaul and recreate the site utilizing a user-centric approach.

The City of El Paso, which earned second place, was one of five winners awarded the Overall City Government Experience Award at the virtual GovX Summit this month.

Complete list of City Government Experience winners are as follows:

1st Place: City of Louisville, KY

2nd Place: City of El Paso, TX

3rd Place: City of Virginia Beach, VA

4th Place: City of Bellevue, WA

5th Place: City of Santa Monica, CA

For more information or to see the complete agenda for the virtual event, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store