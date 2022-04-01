EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) will be celebrating National Public Health Week from April 4 through 10.
During the first week in April, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health joins the American Public Health Association (APHA) to bring together the El Paso community with communities across the United States to observe National Public Health Week.
Organizers say it is a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our Nation’s health.
This year’s theme is “Public Health is Where You Are,” reminding the community that where we live impacts our health, but by inclusion and having resources in strategic places will make our community healthier, stronger and safer.
The themes for the weeklong observation are as follows:
- Monday, April 4 — Racism: A Public Health Crisis
- Tuesday, April 5 — Public Health Workforce: Essential to our Future
- Wednesday, April 6 — Community: Collaboration and Resilience
- Thursday, April 7 — World Health Day: Health is a Human Right
- Friday, April 8 — Accessibility: Closing the Health Equity Gap
- Saturday, April 9 — Climate Change: Taking Action for Equity
- Sunday, April 10 — Mental Wellness: Redefining the Meaning of Health
