EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) will be celebrating National Public Health Week from April 4 through 10.

During the first week in April, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health joins the American Public Health Association (APHA) to bring together the El Paso community with communities across the United States to observe National Public Health Week.

Organizers say it is a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our Nation’s health.

To ensure everyone has a chance at a long and healthy life, we must promote disease prevention and identify the root causes of poor health and disease risks to meet the essential care and needs of our community. The Department of Public Health aims to provide those essential services to our community to improve their quality of life. Angela Mora, Public Health Director, City of El Paso

This year’s theme is “Public Health is Where You Are,” reminding the community that where we live impacts our health, but by inclusion and having resources in strategic places will make our community healthier, stronger and safer.

The themes for the weeklong observation are as follows:

Monday, April 4 — Racism: A Public Health Crisis

Tuesday, April 5 — Public Health Workforce: Essential to our Future

Wednesday, April 6 — Community: Collaboration and Resilience

Thursday, April 7 — World Health Day: Health is a Human Right

Friday, April 8 — Accessibility: Closing the Health Equity Gap

Saturday, April 9 — Climate Change: Taking Action for Equity

Sunday, April 10 — Mental Wellness: Redefining the Meaning of Health

