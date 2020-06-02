City directs staff to work from home in anticipation of Tuesday protest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is directing employees to work from home on Tuesday in anticipation of protests at City Hall.
In mid-March, the City of El Paso directed City Hall staff to telecommute as part of the social distancing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We’ve been allowing a few employees to come into the office, but because of safety concerns, we are instructing staff to follow the telecommuting directive previously implemented.– City of El Paso
According to a Facebook event posted over the weekend, protesters should arrive around 10 a.m. and stay through sundown. It’s unknown how many people will attend the protest.