City: COVID-19 Infusion Treatment now available without a doctor’s referral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, officials with the city announced that patients who do not have a doctor or cannot access a doctor’s referral in a timely manner to receive the COVID-19 Infusion Therapy at the Regional Infusion Center (RIC), located at 9341 Alameda, can now call the state hotline to confirm eligibility and make an appointment.

To speed up access to the timely treatment, patients can call the Texas Infusion Hotline for General Information and Assistance at 1-800-742-5990 to ensure they meet the criteria and then schedule their appointment.

Walk-ins will be seen but individuals are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to avoid long wait times. Providers are on site to evaluate patients and confirm eligibility.

The RIC, which was stood up by the City in partnership with the State of Texas Department of State Health Services, offers therapy to minimize the risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19. The treatment is particularly helpful to high-risk individuals who have been exposed and are not vaccinated. city of el paso

The treatment is used in patients who are COVID-19 positive and meet the following criteria:

Non-hospitalized adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older

Mild to moderate symptoms

Within 10 days of symptom onset

No current need for supplemental oxygen

About the Regional Infusion Center (RIC)

The RIC, located at 9341 Alameda, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

In addition to the center, several infusion mobile teams have been assigned to El Paso and can be referred through the same process for those that cannot physically make it to the RIC.

Patients seeking information about infusion therapy can contact the Texas Infusion Hotline for General Information and Assistance at 1-800-742-5990. The DSHS Infusion Hotline is available 24/7 to answer questions.

For patients who cannot access a medical provider and require a Mobile Infusion Team, patients can call the hotline and be connected with a medical provider from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST for telemedicine services.

Medical providers referring their patients to the RIC for treatment may continue to do so through the provider exclusive online portal.

For more information about COVID-19 treatments, testing sites, and vaccines, visit EPStrong.org

