City, County leaders address rising Covid-19 variant in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At Wednesday’s news conference with Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego put up a united message that with the rising Covid numbers in the city its important to not only protect yourself but those around you.

Mayor Lesser said that across the southwest, the omicron variant is the majority strain.

“Omicron is over 90 percent of all the covid-19 cases today, so that’s really important to know that its more contagious it spreads quicker.”

When asked about staff shortages in the city and at hospitals, Leeser said that first responders don’t really have the option to call in sick.

“Our first responders are doctors, they don’t call in sick, that’s not an option for them they have to be there to provide a service and they have to make sure that you and i and everyone in our community is safe.”

For judge Samaniego he is urging residents to make sure that they are doing what they can to stop the virus from spreading.

“the way you can help us on coexisting with the virus is obviously the vaccinations making sure you get your booster making sure that you are made vigilant to the surroundings and learn as much as you can.”

Both the judge and the mayor did state that they have no plans to shut down schools or businesses despite the rising numbers.

