EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After Mayor Oscar Leeser’s veto to extend City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract with amendments, City Council voted Monday to extend his current contract.

This means that Gonzalez will maintain his position of City Manager until 2029 with his current salary of just over $404,000, but with the ability to receive a pay increase with every City Council evaluation.

The City Council will also be able to terminate the contract at any point of time until 2029.

Last week, the council voted to extend Gonzalez’s contract until 2029 with additional benefits and potential pay increase capped at $450,000.

On Wednesday of last week, Mayor Oscar Leeser vetoed that decision.

The council was supposed to vote to override the veto in today’s council session, however, it was voted to be removed from the agenda before the decision to extend Gonzalez’s current contract.

