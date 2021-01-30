City Council to fill Municipal Judge #4 vacancy on Wednesday

Lillian Blancas, who won the Municipal Court Judge #4 seat in a runoff election on Dec. 5, passed away in December from COVID-19.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During a special meeting on Wednesday, the El Paso City Council will appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy of Municipal Court Judge #4.

The position was left vacant when Lillian Blancas, who won the seat in a runoff election on Dec. 5, passed away in December from COVID-19.

Blancas finished first in a three-way race on Nov. 3 for the seat, but because she did not win a majority of the votes — she won 40 percent of the vote — she faced Enrique Alonso Holguin in the Dec. 5 runoff election, which she won.

Fourteen candidates submitted applications for the position, but only eight names were submitted by city representatives to the City Manager’s office.

The candidates are Christopher Anchondo, Lauren Ferris, Elia Garcia, Enrique Holguin, Max

Munoz, Alyssa Nava, Ruben Nunez and Anatasha Arditti Vance.

The position will be up for election in 2022.

The posted position stated a salary of $54,000 annually with benefits. The applicants must have been a licensed attorney in good standing and have had two or more years of practice in Texas.

The Municipal Judge presides over Class C misdemeanor pretrials, bench trials and jury trials; civil bail bond forfeitures; show cause, indigency, right of possession hearings and other designated hearings.