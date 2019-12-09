City Council to discuss Mexican American Cultural Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Council is scheduled to get an update on the planned Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC) during a special meeting Monday.

Construction on the multi-million dollar project which was approved by voters as part of the 2012 bond project is scheduled to begin in the Fall of 2020. City documents show the center now has a tentative opening date in the Fall of 2022.

As KTSM previously reported, after a lot of back and forth, the City settled on building the center as an addition to the Downtown Public Library. City Staff says renovations to the library will start next summer in preparation.

At last word, the Cultural Center was expected to cost about $15 million dollars, more than double the original amount set aside by previous City administrations.