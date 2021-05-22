City Council to consider speed change on Montwood Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council is set to consider a speed change on Montwood Drive.

The discussion begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and residents will have a chance to weigh in until June. The proposed change would make the limit 35 miles per hour.

The change would be for the entire street from Viscount to the city limits.

Residents can also voice their opinions during Tuesday morning’s meeting.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.