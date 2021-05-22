City Council to consider speed change on Montwood Drive

El Paso News

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council is set to consider a speed change on Montwood Drive.

The discussion begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and residents will have a chance to weigh in until June. The proposed change would make the limit 35 miles per hour.

The change would be for the entire street from Viscount to the city limits.

Residents can also voice their opinions during Tuesday morning’s meeting.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Montwood speed limit

Virtual cooking class aims to help families grow one meal at a time

EPCC holding virtual commencement ceremony

Local sportwear made of recycled plastic

Man dies in East El Paso crash

El Paso missionaries die in bus crash

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link