City Council special election to be held Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday is election day for some residents in East El Paso and the Lower Valley. Soon, they will know who will represent them on El Paso City Council.

The race is between Debbie Torres and Claudia Lizette Rodriguez, neither one of them was able to get 50-percent among the four candidates from last month’s special election.

Voter turnout in the early voting period has been dismal, only 829 total votes were cast. There are more than 47,000 voters in District 6 — which means only 1.7 percent voter turnout in the early voting period.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Saturday night. KTSM will have results of the election as they are made available.