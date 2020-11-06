City council members submit agenda items to address ongoing COVID-19 crisis

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Council members have submitted agenda items to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis at Monday’s work session.

City Reps. Peter Svarzbein, Alexsandra Annello and Cassandra Hernandez co-sponsored nine items that seek to activate measures to enhance community safety and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

One item for discussion is to evaluate the events that led to the City’s decision to not defy El Paso County’s stay-at-home order that was implemented last week and has turned into a tug-of-war between government leaders all the way up to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“I think it is crucial to have a conversation about why our City government decided that inaction was the best approach, and who so proactively led the effort to do nothing,” says Svarzbein. “We need to act with the County to seek the local control we need in order to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19 instead of adding to the confusion about enforceability,” he continued.

The work session comes on the heels of a tumultuous few weeks in El Paso.

COVID-19 cases have surged in the Borderland, prompting bickering between council members and the mayor, the mayor and the county judge and lawsuits.

“The decisions that are being made to address our staggering COVID-19 statistics have life and death implications for El Pasoans. It is absolutely vital to have this discussion to ensure we exercise checks and balances within City leadership,” says Hernandez.

Public trust in the city’s testing and reporting processes is dwindling after the City delivered a mea culpa after falsely reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that were, in fact, a clerical error. The handling has council members and community members concerned about public safety as the death toll continues to rise.

“At a time when lives are at stake, it is crucial to have a united front between governments. Our City is at high risk, every action or inaction leadership makes directly impacts El Paso families,” said Annello.

Svarzbein, Hernandez and Annello hope their submitted agenda items will steer council discussions toward life-saving solutions to the city’s current public health crisis.

The agenda items for the work session are:

Discussion and action on imposing a moratorium on any new permits and licenses for bars converting to restaurants in El Paso until the surge in active COVID-19 cases reduces for seven consecutive days. Discussion and Action on COVID-19 contact tracing and methodology used when issuing citations to individuals or businesses violating COVID-19 Emergency ordinances. Update and action on meetings to occur between the City manager and City staff with the County Judge and County staff on the implementation of COVID-19 regulations and orders. Discussion and presentation by the City Attorney’s office on the City of El Paso Mayor’s responsibility and role in representing the City in intra-governmental and intergovernmental relationships. Discussion on the El Paso Mayor’s authority over City staff to act or not act on emergency orders imposed by the County. Discussion and action to express power granted to Council by the City Charter Section 3.8 to use investigative powers to inquire into the official conduct and communications of the offices of City Attorney, City Manager, El Paso Police Department, 311, OEM, and Mayor’s office and any other relevant parties or individuals, into the sequence of events leading into the resulting non-enforcement of the County Judge’s Stay at Home/Stay Safe Order No. 13 issued on October 29, 2020. Discussion and Action to direct the City Attorney to create a legal process in which the City shall follow to implement enforcement of City and County emergency orders and ordinances. Discussion and Action to direct the City Attorney to take appropriate measures to support/intervene El Paso County on potential litigation regarding County Judge Stay at Home/Stay Safe Order No. 13 issued on October 29, 2020. Discussion and action on the City of El Paso’s adoption and implementation of El Paso County Stay at Home/Stay Safe Order No. 13, directing the City Attorney to draft the Home/Stay Safe Order No. 13 into a City document.

KTSM 9 News reached out to the City for comment on the submitted agenda items, but have not yet heard back.

