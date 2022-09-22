EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City council members continue to urge Mayor Oscar Leeser to agree to a Disaster Declaration due to the influx of migrants in El Paso. Representatives Claudia Rodriguez from District 6, and Isabel Salcido from District 5 express their worries as the amount spent from the city funds are not sustainable enough for taxpayers.

Rodriguez explains that her stance should not have come as a surprise to the mayor as she has been firm on her stance.

“I’ve been very honest with him I don’t think this should be any surprise it has been my position this whole time we need those additional resources.” Representative Claudia Rodriguez from District 6

Salcido who is in agreement with her, explains how the city has been using the general fund to support the migrants but that this declaration will bring in much needed additional resources. However, the city has since used about $3 million from that fund and has not been reimbursed by FEMA which according to Salcido is taking away from the taxpayer.

“Your pulling all the resources to one area and so the taxpayer is affected.” Representative Isabel Salcido from District 5

While reimbursement has been promised by FEMA according to Rodriguez, this will not offset the money that has been previously spent.

“The money’s not here we’ve been promised and even the 2 million dollars that have been promised to us that’s just to move forward that’s not the reimbursement for the three million dollars that we’ve already spent in general fund money.” Representative Claudia Rodriguez from District 6

Mayor Leeser did issue a statement this evening and while he says he appreciates the concern, he says quote, “its too premature at this time.

