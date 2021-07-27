City council member Peter Svarzbein to host ‘coffee with councilman’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If great ideas start with good coffee, then residents in West El Paso ought to mark their calendars.

District 1 Councilman Peter Svarzbein invites constituents to attend “Coffee with your Councilman” on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 4pm on Facebook live.

“Our ‘Coffee with the Councilman’ has been a well received series of bi-monthly community meetings my office has been organizing over the past 4 years at different coffee shops and locations,” Svarzbein tells KTSM. “In March of 2020 we switched these ‘coffees’ onto a virtual meeting platform, meeting multiple times a week on Facebook Live to share COVID updates and other city and public health updates to the public and to be accessible to answer questions from our district and our city.”

