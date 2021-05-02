City Council meetings, work sessions move to 9 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Council meetings and work sessions are changing start times.

The meetings and sessions will now start at 9 a.m., up from the former start time of 3:30 p.m., the city announced on Friday. The city used to have morning meetings but moved them to afternoons to promote more participation from residents.

The new meeting times start May 10 for Council work sessions and May 11 for Council meetings. The meetings will remain virtual and can be viewed on the city’s Youtube page.

For a schedule of upcoming meetings, visit https://www.elpasotexas.gov/assets/Documents/CoEP/CityClerk/Others/2021-Calendar-Regular-Meetings.pdf.

