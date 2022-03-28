EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council received an update Monday morning on the Safe and Secure City

Cross-Functional Team, a committee tasked with overseeing cases within the El Paso Police Department in efforts to build a strengthened relationship between the community and EPPD.

City Council directs the City Manager to research and study best practices for the composition and scope of the El Paso Discipline Review Board and the Shooting Review Board.

The Internal Affairs Division and Risk Management Section of EPPD vet the strategies and goals presented by the committee.

The committee will be tasked with reviewing use of force and deadly force incidents, the percentage of officers with a history of sustained use of force incidents, police misconduct and the number of complaints.

The Discipline Review Board and Shooting Review Board will then provide recommendations to the Chief of Police.

Some of the identified opportunities for improvement presented to the City Council include:

Officer Training program enhanced in areas of greatest community concern

Develop new tools to expand ability to review quarterly Use of Force data

Continue to update policies and procedures in alignment with best practices

Enhance website to increase availability of policy and data for the public

Enhance Discipline/Review Board member training

Continue to look for innovative ways to recruit Discipline Review Board Civilian members

Enhance community-wide volunteer recruitment efforts to ensure diversity/representation of varied demographics

The boards may also offer insight to improve or review current organizational processes.

The Cross-Functional Team is made up of six civilians, an EPPD Human Resource representative, five officers, an assistant chief as a non-voting member. The citizens and assistant chiefs will be rotated quarterly.

The local non-profit group, Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), made recommendations on Monday for accountability.

Samantha Singleton-Sherman, from the BNHR Police Accountability Taskforce, said she recommends the City and community selects who sits on the board rather than the police chief.

BNHR also recommended the Discipline Review Board be comprised of 11 citizens and four uniformed officers compared to six citizens with one HR representative and five officers.

Deputy City Manager for Public Safety Dionne Mack also updated City Council on the training potential board members will undergo. That includes:

Estimated total training time: 16 hours, additional 12 training hours

Additional 5-10 hours for ride along

All recommended trainings are relevant to potential board members

Trainings would need to be completed prior to sitting on the board

Multiple options for board members to attend the training

Utilized recently deployed robust workforce learning platforms to enhance and manage training efforts

This was the 11th update presentation provided to City Council since the CFT was created in July 2020 when City Council approved the El Paso Strong Resolution.

The team will update City Council again in 90 days.

