City Council candidate nabs package thief while block-walking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man is now in police custody after reportedly stealing packages from homes in East El Paso.

City Representative Henry Rivera was block walking his district Saturday morning when he says he saw the suspect with a box coming from a home. However, he says he didn’t initially see him when he first passed by.

Rivera told KTSM he asked the suspect if the box belonged to him and the suspect told him it did, but only after already opening the box. Rivera says he followed his instincts and called El Paso Police.

“Sure enough my instincts were right, we were able to apprehend him, and they’re taking him in from what I understand,” Rivera said.

He says it’s important to get to know your neighbors since crimes like these can happen any time.

Former El Paso Times journalist Aaron Montes is challenging Rivera for the City Council District 7 seat. Early voting begins October 13.

