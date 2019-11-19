City Council calls runoff, special election to be held in December

The District 3 runoff election will be held on December 14th in conjunction with the vote to replace the seat for District 6, currently held by City Rep. Claudia Ordaz-Perez.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s official. The runoff election to fill the El Paso City Council seat in District 3 will happen in less than a month.

It’s been almost two weeks since the election including the special vote to fill the seat for District 3.



El Paso City Council called the date for the runoff but have yet to set an official cost.

“After any election, the city will come back to the council and formalize the final counts of the number of folks who voted and what the decision by voters was,” Laura Cruz-Acosta, Spokesperson for the City of El Paso.



Moving forward, El Paso City Council finalized the November 5th election results and officially called for the runoff in District 3.

Incumbent Cassandra Hernandez looking to keep her seat against Real Estate Agent Will Veliz.

“Hopefully we will be able to get somebody with the 51% of the vote. If not then we will go into another runoff election,” Cruz-Acosta said.

The final numbers concluded that of the four candidates running for District 3, Hernandez got about 46% of the vote and Veliz got roughly 29%.

The El Paso County Elections Department estimates the runoff/special election could cost $160,000.



During the special meeting on Monday morning, City Rep. Alexsandra Annello pointed out how the El Paso County Eastside Annex was no longer a voting site for the runoff.

“It just seemed to me that removing a voting site for any election without notice is not great for this community so I just wanted to make sure that we have that. I’m sure it was just an oversight. There’s a lot of planning very quickly but just making sure that we’re on top of it,” Annello said.



Annello requested city staff to bring back the location for voters in order to avoid what she said could appear to be voter suppression, “Sometimes people immediately think the worst so we just want to be on top of everything and make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The District 3 runoff election will be held on December 14th in conjunction with the vote to replace the seat for District 6, currently held by City Rep. Claudia Ordaz-Perez.

According to the El Paso County Elections Department, there are over 46,000 registered voters in District 3 and more than 47,000 registered voters in District 6.