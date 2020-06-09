City Council briefed by EPPD on protests; Rep. Sam Morgan shares personal insight over systemic racism

El Paso city leaders had a long and heated discussion at times on reforming our local police department following the local George Floyd protests.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso city leaders had a long and heated discussion at times on reforming our local police department following the local George Floyd protests.

The El Paso Police Department presented to City Council during Monday’s special meeting the series of events and timeline of what happened during the May 31 protest in Central, and June 2 in Downtown.

Several community members spoke during public comment after the presentation about the matter. Many said they attended the protests, and that the department’s presentation was “misleading” and “one-sided.”

Some protesters also said they were “attacked” by officers while they were peacefully protesting, and police violated their First Amendment rights.

During the discussion between city leaders, Northeast City Rep. Sam Morgan shared his thoughts over the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, police brutality, and racism happening in the country. Morgan implied actions speak louder than words to other local elected officials.

“My fellow council members can talk all they want about police reform, injustice, whatever. But I haven’t heard any real answers about how we get this stuff done,” Morgan shared, “Everyone wants to come to the black community when it’s time for a vote, but when it’s something substantive, no one is there. If you guys don’t think I’m upset, then guess what. You don’t know who the hell I am.”

Morgan also shed light by reflecting on his own experiences, “I, even as an elected official in the city, experienced a level of racism that none of you will ever experience, and something is wrong with that. Something is fundamentally wrong with this picture.”

The Chief and Assistant Chief Police briefed city Representatives over ways of reforming EPPD. However, Morgan said more outreach needs to be done.

“If you want change to happen, you should be looking at your state representatives. You should be looking at your congressman, for the changes that need to happen at this level. Period. Since we’re in a legislative agenda process right now, why don’t we do a resolution that state representatives can pick up and maybe put into law,” Morgan said.

When asked if EPPD could improve their handling of crowd control for future protests, EPPD Chief Greg Allen said it could be challenging. “The problem with this particular situation is you have a mixture both included together or embedded together, and that makes it very difficult to segregate the crowd that pertains to potentially rabble-rousers that want to cause problems than should be allowed.”

City Rep. Alexsandra Annello also challenged the City Manager to consider having community meetings and receive input from the community about protests moving forward.

