EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tuesday City Council took the next step to bring a Great Wolf Lodge resort to Northwest El Paso.

City Council approved an amended lease for the land which includes a 44-acre site south of Paseo Del Norte near Harvest Christian Center.

The City hopes the resort will offer more convention Center space for El Paso and become a top tourist destination for the region. Great Wolf still has a few months to decide whether it will build in the Sun City or not.