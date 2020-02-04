City continues to collaborate with partners to support veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso, in collaboration with the County of El Paso, Chamber of El Paso, Endeavors and Combined Arms Houston, will host a series of meetings to launch the El Paso Veterans Needs Assessment Survey.

According to a release, the survey will obtain feedback from local veterans, service members, military family members and those who work for and/or volunteer with veteran-serving organizations.

The feedback will help shape policy and determine the application of resources for future veterans’ programs.

It will assist in identifying areas of improvement, focused on promoting physical and mental wellness, employment, homelessness, transportation, social support, and economic development, representatives say

Town Hall meetings will take place at the following locations: