City considers buying El Paso Electric

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Council will discuss the pending sale of El Paso Electric and a proposal for the city to possibly buy the utility at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The council is set to hear the benefits and challenges of buying the utility. It would be expensive, but some say it could lead to long-term benefits like local control over customer rates.

As KTSM previously reported, an investment group tied to JP Morgan is in the process of buying El Paso Electric at a price of $4.3 billion.